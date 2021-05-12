$0.48 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

HAFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

