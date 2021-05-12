$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,690,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Genpact has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

