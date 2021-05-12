$0.76 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Renasant posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

RNST traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 118,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.