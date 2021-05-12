$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. 2,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

