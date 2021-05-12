$1.09 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,066. The company has a market capitalization of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

