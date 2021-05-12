$1.61 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI stock opened at $196.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $227.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.01.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.