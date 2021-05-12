$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

