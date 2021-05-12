$104.37 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce $104.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.18 million and the lowest is $53.24 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $518.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $645.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $562.13 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $780.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galapagos.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galapagos by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $6,929,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 84.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

