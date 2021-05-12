1,075 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.77. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

