11,797 Shares in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vedanta by 24.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vedanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

