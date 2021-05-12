$142.20 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce sales of $142.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $143.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $128.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 259,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,644. The company has a market cap of $942.27 million, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

