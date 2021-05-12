$144.99 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $144.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.02 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $585.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.46. 716,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,495. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.