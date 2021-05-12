$15.60 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.77 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $12.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $106.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.45 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $161.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $6,980,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $6,331,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

