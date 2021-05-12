15,348 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

