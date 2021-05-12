15,700 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 558,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,365.

NYSE:TPGY opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

