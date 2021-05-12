1,595 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

