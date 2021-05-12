$160.37 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $160.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.23 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $673.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $678.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $719.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,386. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

