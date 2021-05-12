16,000 Shares in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Acquired by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of RXN traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,533. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

