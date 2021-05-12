17,651 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.94.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

