1,803,397 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,803,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of SLM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 4,331.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 102,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

