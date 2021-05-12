$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,607.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. 349,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

