$221.93 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $221.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the lowest is $172.80 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $888.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.97 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $986.97 million, with estimates ranging from $809.65 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.57. 16,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

