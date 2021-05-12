23,233 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ABB by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 82,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,370. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

