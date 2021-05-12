24,950 Shares in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. ACG Wealth owned about 0.08% of Zovio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

