$28.66 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $28.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.41 million. American Software reported sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $636.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.