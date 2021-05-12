28,157 Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

