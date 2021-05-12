$3.09 EPS Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings per share of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $204.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $116.76 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.