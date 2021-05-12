$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 704,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PulteGroup by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

