$3.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post earnings of $3.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $16.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP opened at $440.40 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $344.76 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.62 and its 200 day moving average is $410.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

