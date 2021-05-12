$316.00 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $316.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.