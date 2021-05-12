3,546 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.10 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

