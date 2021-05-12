36,000 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 797,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $682,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,141,316 shares of company stock worth $21,965,417. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

