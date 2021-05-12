393 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $487.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $337.04 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

