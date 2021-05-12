3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $19.73. 3D Systems shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 86,539 shares trading hands.

The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.