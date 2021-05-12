3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 6.8%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. 22,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,102,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

