3D Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 39,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,123% compared to the average volume of 3,270 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

