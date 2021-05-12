3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.90

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:3IN remained flat at $GBX 296 ($3.87) during trading hours on Wednesday. 578,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,488. The company has a current ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 298. 3i Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.18).

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

