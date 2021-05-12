4,000 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

