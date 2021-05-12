4,000 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.
NASDAQ PSFE opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.