$47.45 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $47.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,809 shares of company stock worth $56,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 25,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

