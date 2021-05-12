47,179 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 180,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. 92,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

