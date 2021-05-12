475 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 88.1% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $303.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.40 and its 200-day moving average is $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

