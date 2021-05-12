$493.46 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $493.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $319.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.45. 577,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

