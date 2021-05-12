5,202 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $212.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.