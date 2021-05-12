55I LLC Acquires 769 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

OEF stock opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $192.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

