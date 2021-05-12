55I LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $229.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

