55I LLC Buys 817 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

55I LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Shares of PNC opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

