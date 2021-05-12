55I LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

55I LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $706.17.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $685.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $644.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $704.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

