55I LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

NYSE ABBV opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.