55I LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

