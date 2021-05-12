55I LLC Purchases Shares of 3,846 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 892,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,545,000 after buying an additional 325,734 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

